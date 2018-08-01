Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Shaw 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Braun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|b-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
a-singled for Miley in the 8th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Chargois in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Cain (17). RBIs_Cain (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
GIDP_Kemp.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 2-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|101
|1.53
|Soria, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.38
|Jeffress, S, 4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.39
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, L, 4-4
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|105
|3.65
|Chargois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.65
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.41
WP_Buehler, Ferguson.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:17. A_44,818 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.