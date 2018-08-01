Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321 Cain cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294 Moustakas 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Shaw 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Totals 32 1 6 1 0 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .312 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Bellinger cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Barnes c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208 b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 28 0 2 0 2 7

Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 6 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-singled for Miley in the 8th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Chargois in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Cain (17). RBIs_Cain (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 2-1 7 2 0 0 2 5 101 1.53 Soria, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.38 Jeffress, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.39 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, L, 4-4 7 5 1 1 0 7 105 3.65 Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.65 Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.41

WP_Buehler, Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:17. A_44,818 (56,000).

