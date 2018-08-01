Listen Live Sports

Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

August 1, 2018 12:54 am
 
< a min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321
Cain cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Moustakas 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .278
Shaw 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thames rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Kratz c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .312
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Bellinger cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Puig rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Barnes c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208
b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .120
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 7
Milwaukee 001 000 000—1 6 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-singled for Miley in the 8th. b-struck out for Barnes in the 8th. c-popped out for Chargois in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 4, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Cain (17). RBIs_Cain (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Aguilar); Los Angeles 1 (Barnes). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP_Kemp.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Shaw, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 2-1 7 2 0 0 2 5 101 1.53
Soria, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.38
Jeffress, S, 4-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.39
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, L, 4-4 7 5 1 1 0 7 105 3.65
Chargois 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.65
Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.41

WP_Buehler, Ferguson.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:17. A_44,818 (56,000).

