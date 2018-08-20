Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Reds 2

August 20, 2018 11:05 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .290
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .297
Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243
b-Herrera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .297
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Totals 29 2 3 2 1 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .308
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .283
Shaw 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .247
c-Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Braun lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Schoop ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .233
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
d-Broxton ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Pina c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .246
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .105
a-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Totals 34 5 12 5 2 5
Cincinnati 020 000 000—2 3 0
Milwaukee 000 012 02x—5 12 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 7th. d-tripled for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Peralta in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B_Broxton (2). HR_Suarez (28), off Anderson; Ervin (4), off Anderson; Yelich (20), off Bailey; Shaw (25), off Bailey. RBIs_Suarez (92), Ervin (19), Yelich (62), Shaw 2 (71), Pina (20), Broxton (7). SB_Cain (24), Pina (1). SF_Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar, Shaw, Anderson 2, Perez). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Milwaukee 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gennett, Schoop.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Dixon); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Aguilar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey, L, 1-11 6 8 3 3 1 5 96 6.21
Reed 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.91
Hughes 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 1.57
Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.45
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 8-7 6 2 2 2 0 6 76 3.92
Hader, H, 17 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 1.47
Broxton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Jeffress, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.36

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0. HBP_Bailey (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_27,590 (41,900).

