Brewers 8, Padres 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Villanueva 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Spangenberg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Kennedy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Asuaje ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Hughes p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wingenter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jankowski ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.322
|Cain cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.276
|Shaw 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Perez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|35
|8
|14
|8
|0
|8
|San Diego
|000
|012
|100—4
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|510
|011
|00x—8
|14
|1
a-struck out for Kennedy in the 5th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-walked for Wingenter in the 9th.
E_Shaw (10). LOB_San Diego 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Margot (22), Villanueva (14). HR_Renfroe (11), off Chacin; Aguilar (28), off Kennedy; Shaw (23), off Kennedy; Thames (16), off Kennedy; Arcia (3), off Hughes; Yelich (18), off Hughes. RBIs_Margot (37), Renfroe 2 (35), Spangenberg (20), Yelich (60), Aguilar 3 (82), Shaw 2 (68), Thames (36), Arcia (19). SB_Cain (20). SF_Shaw. S_Chacin 2.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 3, Galvis, Asuaje); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich 3). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Hedges, Hughes, Margot. LIDP_Reyes.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Chacin, Aguilar).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, L, 0-1
|4
|11
|6
|6
|0
|3
|87
|13.50
|Hughes
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|47
|6.34
|Wingenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, W, 11-4
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|96
|3.91
|Soria
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
|Jeffress
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.32
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.79
WP_Kennedy, Chacin.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:55. A_32,355 (41,900).
