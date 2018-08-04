Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 8, Rockies 4

August 4, 2018 10:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302
Gonzalez rf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .292
Story ss 4 2 2 4 0 1 .290
Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105
a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .155
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-McMahon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Totals 33 4 7 4 3 10
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Yelich rf-cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .326
Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .274
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236
Braun lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .243
T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 4 0 1 .244
Perez ss-rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .258
Pina c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .232
Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .199
Totals 31 8 10 8 4 7
Colorado 000 200 002—4 7 0
Milwaukee 601 001 00x—8 10 0

a-popped out for Anderson in the 5th. b-singled for Peralta in the 6th. c-doubled for B.Shaw in the 8th. d-popped out for Barnes in the 8th. e-struck out for McGee in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Desmond (13), McMahon (7), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Perez (2). HR_Story (22), off Peralta; Story (23), off Albers; T.Shaw (21), off Anderson; Perez (9), off Anderson; Braun (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Story 4 (75), Braun 2 (42), T.Shaw 4 (65), Perez (27), Pina (18). SF_Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, LeMahieu, Story); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Arenado.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (T.Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 6-4 4 7 7 7 3 4 85 4.05
Musgrave 2 3 1 1 0 1 23 4.75
B.Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 6.75
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.63
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta, W, 5-2 6 2 2 2 2 8 107 3.54
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.38
Albers 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.23
Soria 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.36
Hader, S, 8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.33

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0, Hader 3-0. HBP_Peralta (Arenado), B.Shaw (T.Shaw).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:09. A_40,524 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington