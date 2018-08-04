Brewers 8, Rockies 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Story ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.290
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Yelich rf-cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Braun lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.244
|Perez ss-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Peralta p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|4
|7
|Colorado
|000
|200
|002—4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|601
|001
|00x—8
|10
|0
a-popped out for Anderson in the 5th. b-singled for Peralta in the 6th. c-doubled for B.Shaw in the 8th. d-popped out for Barnes in the 8th. e-struck out for McGee in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Desmond (13), McMahon (7), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Perez (2). HR_Story (22), off Peralta; Story (23), off Albers; T.Shaw (21), off Anderson; Perez (9), off Anderson; Braun (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Story 4 (75), Braun 2 (42), T.Shaw 4 (65), Perez (27), Pina (18). SF_Pina.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, LeMahieu, Story); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Arenado.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (T.Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-4
|4
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|85
|4.05
|Musgrave
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|4.75
|B.Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.75
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.63
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, W, 5-2
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|107
|3.54
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
|Albers
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|6.23
|Soria
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.36
|Hader, S, 8-11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.33
Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0, Hader 3-0. HBP_Peralta (Arenado), B.Shaw (T.Shaw).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:09. A_40,524 (41,900).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.