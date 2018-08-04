Brewers 8, Rockies 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .272 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Gonzalez rf 3 2 1 0 1 2 .292 Story ss 4 2 2 4 0 1 .290 Parra lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .105 a-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-McMahon ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 33 4 7 4 3 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Yelich rf-cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .326 Aguilar 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .274 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .236 Braun lf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .243 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 4 0 1 .244 Perez ss-rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .258 Pina c 3 0 0 1 0 2 .232 Peralta p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .199 Totals 31 8 10 8 4 7

Colorado 000 200 002—4 7 0 Milwaukee 601 001 00x—8 10 0

a-popped out for Anderson in the 5th. b-singled for Peralta in the 6th. c-doubled for B.Shaw in the 8th. d-popped out for Barnes in the 8th. e-struck out for McGee in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Desmond (13), McMahon (7), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Perez (2). HR_Story (22), off Peralta; Story (23), off Albers; T.Shaw (21), off Anderson; Perez (9), off Anderson; Braun (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Story 4 (75), Braun 2 (42), T.Shaw 4 (65), Perez (27), Pina (18). SF_Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon 2, LeMahieu, Story); Milwaukee 1 (Perez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Blackmon. GIDP_Arenado.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (T.Shaw, Schoop, Aguilar).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 6-4 4 7 7 7 3 4 85 4.05 Musgrave 2 3 1 1 0 1 23 4.75 B.Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 6.75 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 6.63 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, W, 5-2 6 2 2 2 2 8 107 3.54 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.86 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.38 Albers 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 17 6.23 Soria 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 2.36 Hader, S, 8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.33

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 1-0, Hader 3-0. HBP_Peralta (Arenado), B.Shaw (T.Shaw).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:09. A_40,524 (41,900).

