Brewers acquire righty Thompson from Phillies

August 14, 2018 6:43 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired once-promising pitching prospect Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

The 24-year-old right-hander is 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA in 18 starts and 30 appearances since debuting with Philadelphia in 2016. He was drafted in the second round by Detroit in 2012.

The Brewers also designated right-hander Alec Asher for assignment on Tuesday.

