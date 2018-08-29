Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers’ Christian Yelich hits for the cycle vs Reds

By JOE KAY
August 29, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit for the cycle in his first five at-bats on Wednesday night, the eighth Brewers batter to accomplish the feat.

Yelich had a pair of singles, a double, a game-tying triple and a two-run homer. He’s the first Milwaukee player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011 at Houston.

Yelich has 11 homers in August and a career-high 26 overall. He’s hit three homers in the first two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds.

___

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'