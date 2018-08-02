Listen Live Sports

Brian Dawkins Career Stats

August 2, 2018
 
Regular Season
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1996 Philadelphia 3 41 0 1.0
1997 Philadelphia 3 76 1 0.0
1998 Philadelphia 2 39 0 1.0
1999 Philadelphia 4 127 1 1.5
2000 Philadelphia 4 62 0 2.0
2001 Philadelphia 2 15 0 1.5
2002 Philadelphia 2 27 0 3.0
2003 Philadelphia 1 0 0 0.5
2004 Philadelphia 4 32 0 3.0
2005 Philadelphia 3 24 0 3.5
2006 Philadelphia 4 38 0 1.0
2007 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0.0
2008 Philadelphia 1 25 0 3.0
2009 Denver 2 0 0 0.0
2010 Denver 1 -2 0 2.0
2011 Denver 0 0 0 3.0
Totals 37 513 2 26.0
Postseason
Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack
1996 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0
2000 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0
2001 Philadelphia 1 0 0 0
2002 Philadelphia 1 21 0 0
2003 Philadelphia 1 35 0 0
2004 Philadelphia 1 19 0 1
2006 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0
2008 Philadelphia 0 0 0 1
Totals 4 75 0 2

