Brian Dawkins Career Stats

Regular Season Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 1996 Philadelphia 3 41 0 1.0 1997 Philadelphia 3 76 1 0.0 1998 Philadelphia 2 39 0 1.0 1999 Philadelphia 4 127 1 1.5 2000 Philadelphia 4 62 0 2.0 2001 Philadelphia 2 15 0 1.5 2002 Philadelphia 2 27 0 3.0 2003 Philadelphia 1 0 0 0.5 2004 Philadelphia 4 32 0 3.0 2005 Philadelphia 3 24 0 3.5 2006 Philadelphia 4 38 0 1.0 2007 Philadelphia 1 1 0 0.0 2008 Philadelphia 1 25 0 3.0 2009 Denver 2 0 0 0.0 2010 Denver 1 -2 0 2.0 2011 Denver 0 0 0 3.0 Totals 37 513 2 26.0

Postseason Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 1996 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 2000 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 2001 Philadelphia 1 0 0 0 2002 Philadelphia 1 21 0 0 2003 Philadelphia 1 35 0 0 2004 Philadelphia 1 19 0 1 2006 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 2008 Philadelphia 0 0 0 1 Totals 4 75 0 2

