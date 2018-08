Brian Urlacher Career Stats

By The Associated Press

Regular Season Year Tm Int Yds TD Sack 2000 Chicago 2 19 0 8.0 2001 Chicago 3 60 0 6.0 2002 Chicago 1 0 0 4.5 2003 Chicago 0 0 0 2.5 2004 Chicago 1 42 0 5.5 2005 Chicago 0 0 0 6.0 2006 Chicago 3 38 0 0.0 2007 Chicago 5 101 1 5.0 2008 Chicago 2 11 0 0.0 2009 Chicago 0 0 0 0.0 2010 Chicago 1 0 0 4.0 2011 Chicago 3 7 0 0.0 2012 Chicago 1 46 1 0.0 Career 22 324 2 41.5 Playoffs Int Yds TD Sack 2001 Chicago 0 0 0 1.0 2005 Chicago 1 20 0 0.0 2006 Chicago 0 0 0 0.0 2010 Chicago 1 39 0 1.0 Career 2 59 0 2.0

