Brooks Koepka wins PGA Championship; Tiger Woods second

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brooks Koepka is impossible to overlook now, winning the PGA Championship on Sunday with machine-like precision to go with his back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

And it still felt — and sounded — like he was playing second billing to Tiger Woods.

With roars for Woods unheard anywhere this side of Augusta National, Koepka kept his cool and ran off two birdies on the back nine at Bellerive with Adam Scott tied for the lead and Woods one shot behind.

Koepka closed with a 4-under 66 for a two-shot victory, making him only the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year.

Even with two bogeys, Woods shot 64 for his lowest final round in a major.

After wasting one chance to put it away, Koepka ran kept attacking flags and ran in birdie putts of 10 feet on No. 15 and 7 feet on No. 16 to end the drama. He tapped in for par on the final hole to set the PGA Championship scoring record at 264. It also tied the major championship record that Henrik Stenson set at Royal Troon two years ago in the British Open.

Koepka has won three of the last six majors he played, and two of three this year alone. He joined Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to win the two U.S. majors that rotate to different courses in the same year.

The 28-year-old Floridian also joined Jordan Spieth, Woods, Nicklaus and Tom Watson as the only players with three majors before turning 30 since World War II.

Scott was tied for the lead until Koepka’s birdies. Scott missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th that would have pulled him to within one shot — right after Koepka missed from the same range — and then made bogey on the 18th for a 67 to finish alone in third.

___

U.S. GOLF ASSOCIATION

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (AP) — Kristen Gillman won the U.S. Women’s Amateur for the second time, beating Alabama teammate Jiwon Jeon 7 and 6 in the 36-hole final at The Golf Club of Tennessee.

The 20-year-old Gillman, from Austin, Texas, also won in 2014 as a 16-year-old at Nassau Country Club.

On Sunday, Gillman was 5 up after nine holes, winning four straight on Nos. 4-7. She was 5 up after 18 holes and increased the margin to seven on the second 18.

Gillman won the Japan LPGA’s Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament last month for her first victory in a professional event. She also starred in U.S. victories in the Curtis Cup and Palmer Cup, and tied for 27th this year in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Gillman’s four-year span between titles is the second-largest in event history. Dorothy Campbell Hurd had a 14-year period between titles, winning in 1910 and 1924. Margaret Curtis also had a four-year span between titles, winning her first in 1907 and second in 1911. She also won again in 1912.

The 21-year-old Jeon is from South Korea. She transferred from Daytona State Junior College to Alabama, with Gillman serving as Jeon’s host when she took her recruiting trip to Tuscaloosa last fall.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Cone won the Ellie Mae Classic for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 6-under 64 for a four-stroke victory over Josh Teater.

Cone, the 25-year-old former Virginia Tech player who started the year with only conditional status on both Web.com and Mackenzie tours, finished at 23-under 257 at TPC Stonebrae. He opened with rounds of 64, 63 and 66 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round

Cone earned $108,000 to jump from 135th to 37th on the money list with $131,580. The top 25 next week after the regular-season ending Portland Open will earn PGA Tour cards.

Teater finished with a 67.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry missed the cut, shooting 71-86.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Spain’s Scott Fernandez and Pedro Oriol won the inaugural European Golf Team Championships, and Sweden’s Cajsa Persson and Linda Wessberg took the women’s crown.

Oriol and Fernandez beat Iceland’s Birgir Hafthorsson and Axel Boasson 2 up in the final. In the women’s final Persson and Wessberg topped France’s Justine Dreher and Manon Molle in 20 holes.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Viraj Madappa became the youngest Indian winner in Asian Tour history at 20, taking the Take Solutions Masters in front of the home crowd in Bengaluru. Madappa closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory. … Kim Koivu became the first Finn to win the Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, beating Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff. Koivu and MacIntyre each shot 6-under 66 in the European Challenge Tour event. … South Africa’s JC Ritchie won the Sun Carnival City Challenge for his second Sunshine Tour victory. He birdied the final hole for an even-par 72 and one-stroke victory at Ebotse Links. … Corey Pereira won the ATB Financial Classic for his first Mackenzie Tour title. He shot 64-65-62-67 at Country Hills in Calgary, Alberta, to finish at 26 under — a stroke ahead of Lee Hoges (67). Tyler McCumber, seeking his third straight victory, was third at 22 under after a 68. The 23-year-old Pereira played at the University of Washington.

WOMEN

Oh Ji Hyun ran away with the Korean LPGA’s Jeju Samdasso Masters, winning by six strokes at Ora in Jeju. The South Korean player shot 67-66-68. She won the Korea Women’s Open in June. … South Korea’s Ah-Reum Hwang won the Japan LPGA’s NEC Karuizawa 72. She shot 63-67-69 for a two-stroke victory. … Lauren Coughlin won the Symetra Tour’s PHC Classic in Milwaukee. She closed with a 6-under 6 for a one-stroke victory over money leader Dottie Ardina at Brown Deer Park.

