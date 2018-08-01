Browns slide guard Joel Bitonio to starting left tackle

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns guard Joel Bitonio is sliding over to starting left tackle — probably for good.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson had been reluctant to have Bitoino change positions, but said Wednesday that he is “full speed ahead” with the switch. Jackson said the coaching staff decided the team was better off with Bitonio at left tackle, a position held down by Pro Bowler Joe Thomas the past 10 seasons. Thomas retired in March.

Jackson said he’s “going to put the best five players out there” and added Bitonio “has the versatility to go out there and play.”

Bitonio said he was told Tuesday that he would be changing spots after four seasons at left guard. He hasn’t played left tackle since he was in college at Nevada.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Bitonio said the biggest adjustment will be playing in space against some of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

