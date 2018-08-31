Listen Live Sports

Browns toying with another O-line shift with opener nearing

August 31, 2018 3:26 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns could be shifting their offensive line again.

With the season opener against Pittsburgh nine days away, coach Hue Jackson said Friday that “all avenues are open” with his offensive line, which has been in flux since 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas retired after last season.

Jackson would not commit to Joel Bitonio as his starting left tackle, and hinted there could be changes up front. Bitonio was moved from left guard into Thomas’ old spot during training camp, with rookie Austin Corbett taking over at guard. Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in this year’s draft, played tackle in college.

Jackson reiterated he wants the “best five guys out there” and said undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison could be in the mix. Harrison started Thursday night’s exhibition finale at Detroit.

Earlier this week, the Browns signed former Arizona and Chicago lineman Earl Watford.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

