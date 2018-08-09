Buccaneers-Dolphins Stats

|Tampa Bay
|6
|10
|7
|3—26
|Miami
|3
|7
|6
|8—24
|First Quarter
TB_Barber 4 run (kick failed), 7:06.
Mia_FG Sanders 29, 3:49.
TB_Ro.Jones 2 run (Catanzaro kick), 11:12.
TB_FG Catanzaro 27, 7:05.
Mia_Perry 7 run (Sanders kick), 2:49.
Mia_FG Sanders 23, 13:23.
TB_Cross 10 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 5:39.
Mia_FG G.Joseph 48, 2:53.
Mia_Ford 6 pass from Petty (Ford pass from Petty), 1:50.
TB_FG Catanzaro 26, :23.
A_51,042.
___
|TB
|Mia
|First downs
|27
|25
|Total Net Yards
|399
|393
|Rushes-yards
|28-73
|22-116
|Passing
|326
|277
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-86
|4-103
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-47-0
|26-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|2-6
|Punts
|3-35.7
|2-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-74
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|31:33
|28:27
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 4-21, Ogunbowale 7-15, B.Wilson 1-12, R.Fitzpatrick 2-11, Ro.Jones 8-9, Sims 5-6, Griffin 1-(minus 1). Miami, Ballage 10-37, Perry 4-35, Howell 4-25, Drake 3-16, Radcliff 1-3.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, R.Fitzpatrick 6-8-0-55, Winston 11-13-0-102, Griffin 20-26-0-179. Miami, Tannehill 4-6-0-32, Fales 8-11-0-115, Osweiler 10-21-0-83, Petty 4-7-1-53.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brate 5-48, Bailey 4-52, B.Wilson 4-21, Watson 3-30, M.Evans 2-26, Cross 2-24, Lampman 2-22, Philips 2-22, Ogunbowale 2-18, Godwin 2-17, Rodgers 2-7, Barber 2-(minus 1), Martino 1-19, Jackson 1-18, Auclair 1-5, Reedy 1-5, Hudson 1-3. Miami, Owusu 4-82, Ballage 3-23, A.Wilson 2-31, Ford 2-22, Stills 2-20, Scott 2-19, Radcliff 2-16, Duarte 2-16, Perry 2-10, Howell 1-18, Morgan 1-8, Drake 1-7, Smythe 1-6, Amendola 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Catanzaro 53. Miami, Sanders 53.
