California college soccer player arrested in rape case

August 3, 2018 9:01 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A soccer player at a California university was arrested Friday on a rape warrant is suspected in at least two other sexual assaults, said police who are trying to identify more potential victims.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 19, was arrested on campus at California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

The first known assault connected to Moreno-Jaime happened in April 2017, when he was still a student at Redlands High School, said Los Angeles police Capt. Bryan Lium. The most recent was last month.

The alleged assaults took place at several locations including on the Northridge campus, within the department’s Devonshire division and beyond the county, he said, though he declined to specify how many potential victims have been identified or the circumstances of the alleged assaults.

School police Chief Anne Glavin would only say that “this was not your stereotypical jumping-out-of-the-bushes kind of thing.”

Police distributed Moreno-Jaime’s mug shot, saying they suspect there are more victims and hope they’ll come forward.

They declined to say why they believe there are more victims.

University President Dianne Harrison commended “the brave students and women who stepped forward.”

“Please know that we are doing everything in our power to bring justice to the victim-survivors and to prevent sexual violence at (the university),” she said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these disgusting crimes.”

A school spokeswoman said Moreno-Jaime was suspended from the soccer team on Monday.

Moreno-Jaime was listed as a forward on the team and played in 14 matches, according to his athlete page .

Moreno-Jaime is from Loma Linda in San Bernardino County.

