Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 47 20 .701 — Quebec 38 31 .551 10 Trois-Rivieres 35 31 .530 11½ Rockland 36 32 .529 11½ Ottawa 31 38 .449 17 New Jersey 30 37 .448 17 Hollywood 1 8 .111 17 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18 Salina 3 15 .167 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 11 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 1 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

