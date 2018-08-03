Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|50
|21
|.704
|—
|Quebec
|39
|32
|.549
|11
|Rockland
|37
|33
|.529
|12½
|Trois-Rivieres
|35
|34
|.507
|14
|Ottawa
|33
|39
|.458
|17½
|New Jersey
|31
|38
|.449
|18
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|18
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|19
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|20½
___
Quebec 2, New Jersey 1
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa 7, Sussex County 1
New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.