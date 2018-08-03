Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 50 21 .704 — Quebec 39 32 .549 11 Rockland 37 33 .529 12½ Trois-Rivieres 35 34 .507 14 Ottawa 33 39 .458 17½ New Jersey 31 38 .449 18 Hollywood 1 8 .111 18 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 19 Salina 3 15 .167 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Quebec 2, New Jersey 1

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa 7, Sussex County 1

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

