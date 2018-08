Can-Am League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 50 21 .704 — Quebec 40 32 .556 10½ Rockland 38 33 .535 12 Trois-Rivieres 35 35 .500 14½ Ottawa 33 39 .458 17½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 18 New Jersey 31 39 .443 18½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 19 Salina 3 15 .167 20½

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

