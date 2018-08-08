Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|52
|23
|.693
|—
|Quebec
|42
|34
|.553
|10½
|Rockland
|39
|36
|.520
|13
|Trois-Rivieres
|37
|37
|.500
|14½
|New Jersey
|34
|39
|.466
|17
|Ottawa
|34
|41
|.453
|18
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|18
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|19
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|20½
___
Ottawa at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:35 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
