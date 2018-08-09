Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 24 .684 — Quebec 42 35 .545 10½ Rockland 41 36 .532 11½ Trois-Rivieres 39 37 .513 13 New Jersey 36 40 .474 16 Hollywood 1 8 .111 17½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18½ Ottawa 34 44 .436 19 Salina 3 15 .167 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Quebec 9, Sussex County 5

Trois-Rivieres 3, New Jersey 1

Rockland 5, Ottawa 2

Advertisement

New Jersey 1, Trois-Rivieres 0

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.