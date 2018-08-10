Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 10, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 25 .675
Quebec 43 35 .551
Rockland 41 36 .532 11
Trois-Rivieres 39 38 .506 13
New Jersey 37 40 .481 15
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18
Ottawa 34 44 .436 18½
Salina 3 15 .167 19½

___

Friday’s Games

Quebec 3, Sussex County 2

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 4

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington