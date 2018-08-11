Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 11, 2018
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 26 .667
Quebec 44 35 .557
Rockland 41 37 .526 11
Trois-Rivieres 40 38 .513 12
New Jersey 37 41 .474 15
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16½
Ottawa 35 44 .443 17½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17½
Salina 3 15 .167 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

