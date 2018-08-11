Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 27 .658 — Quebec 45 35 .563 7½ Rockland 41 38 .519 11 Trois-Rivieres 40 38 .513 11½ New Jersey 37 41 .474 14½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 16 Ottawa 36 44 .450 16½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17 Salina 3 15 .167 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 6, Sussex County 0

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, ppd.

Ottawa 6, Rockland 2

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 4:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.