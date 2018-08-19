Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 19, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 55 31 .640
Quebec 49 38 .563
Rockland 45 41 .523 10
Trois-Rivieres 45 42 .517 10½
New Jersey 41 45 .477 14
Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½
Ottawa 38 48 .442 17
Salina 3 15 .167 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 9, Sussex County 8

Quebec 6, New Jersey 4

Quebec at New Jersey, 4:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

