Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Quebec
|50
|38
|.568
|6
|Rockland
|46
|41
|.529
|9½
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|42
|.517
|10½
|New Jersey
|41
|46
|.471
|14½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|15½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|16½
|Ottawa
|38
|49
|.437
|17½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18
___
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
