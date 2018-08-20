Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 20, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 55 31 .640
Quebec 50 38 .568 6
Rockland 46 41 .529
Trois-Rivieres 45 42 .517 10½
New Jersey 41 46 .471 14½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½
Ottawa 38 49 .437 17½
Salina 3 15 .167 18

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

