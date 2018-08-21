Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 56 31 .644 — Quebec 51 38 .573 6 Rockland 46 42 .523 10½ Trois-Rivieres 45 43 .511 11½ New Jersey 42 46 .477 14½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 16 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17 Ottawa 38 50 .432 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Quebec 3

Sussex County 2, Rockland 0

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County 4, Rockland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

