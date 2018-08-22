Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 22, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 57 32 .640
Quebec 52 39 .571 6
Rockland 47 43 .522 10½
Trois-Rivieres 45 45 .500 12½
New Jersey 44 46 .489 13½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17
Ottawa 39 51 .433 18½
Salina 3 15 .167 18½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 4, Ottawa 3

Rockland 8, Sussex County 7

New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

