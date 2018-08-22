Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|57
|32
|.640
|—
|Quebec
|52
|39
|.571
|6
|Rockland
|47
|43
|.522
|10½
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|45
|.500
|12½
|New Jersey
|44
|46
|.489
|13½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|16
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|17
|Ottawa
|39
|51
|.433
|18½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18½
___
Quebec 4, Ottawa 3
Rockland 8, Sussex County 7
New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 1
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
