Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 61 34 .642
Quebec 55 41 .573
Rockland 51 45 .531 10½
Trois-Rivieres 49 47 .510 12½
New Jersey 46 50 .479 15½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18
Salina 3 15 .167 19½
Ottawa 39 56 .411 22

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

