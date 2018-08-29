Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|Quebec
|56
|41
|.577
|6½
|Rockland
|51
|45
|.531
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|47
|.510
|13
|New Jersey
|46
|51
|.474
|16½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|20
|Ottawa
|39
|57
|.406
|23
___
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:10 a.m.
Quebec 10, Ottawa 6
Sussex County 10, New Jersey 2
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 4:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
