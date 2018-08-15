Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can Washington lead Pac-12 rebound?

August 15, 2018 11:40 am
 
The Pac-12 is banking on a strong Washington team, some new coaches and a couple of Heisman Trophy contenders to provide the conference a bounce back from a lackluster 2017.

On this week’s edition of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury news joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the Pac-12. Half the coaches in the South Division are new and defending conference champion Southern California is trying to replace quarterback Sam Darnold. A freshman could be the answer for the Trojans.

Washington appears to be the favorite. The Huskies face enormous challenge Week 1 against Auburn, a game that could set the tone for the Pac-12’s season.

Stanford’s Bryce Love and Arizona’s Khalil Tate are spectacular players, but are Heisman voters paying attention?

The Associated Press

