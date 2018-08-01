Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 1, 2018 3:00 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 4 2 0 8 135 126
Hamilton 2 4 0 4 131 136
Montreal 1 5 0 2 92 192
Toronto 1 5 0 2 95 179
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 6 0 0 12 179 68
Edmonton 4 2 0 8 172 148
Winnipeg 4 3 0 8 239 147
Saskatchewan 3 3 0 6 132 149
B.C. 2 3 0 4 108 138
Thursday’s Game

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

BC at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

