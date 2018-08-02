Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 4 3 0 8 176 168 Hamilton 2 4 0 4 131 136 Toronto 2 5 0 4 137 220 Montreal 1 5 0 2 92 192 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 6 0 0 12 179 68 Edmonton 4 2 0 8 172 148 Winnipeg 4 3 0 8 239 147 Saskatchewan 3 3 0 6 132 149 B.C. 2 3 0 4 108 138 Thursday’s Game

Toronto 42, Ottawa 41

Saskatchewan at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Hamilton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

BC at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

