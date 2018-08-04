Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|4
|3
|0
|8
|176
|168
|Hamilton
|3
|4
|0
|6
|181
|147
|Toronto
|2
|5
|0
|4
|137
|220
|Montreal
|1
|6
|0
|2
|103
|242
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|7
|0
|0
|14
|206
|87
|Edmonton
|5
|2
|0
|10
|198
|167
|Winnipeg
|4
|3
|0
|8
|239
|147
|Saskatchewan
|3
|4
|0
|6
|151
|175
|B.C.
|2
|4
|0
|4
|126
|165
|Thursday’s Game
Toronto 42, Ottawa 41
Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 19
Hamilton 50, Montreal 11
Calgary 27, BC 18
Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
