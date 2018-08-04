Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadian Football League

August 4, 2018 11:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 4 3 0 8 176 168
Hamilton 3 4 0 6 181 147
Toronto 2 5 0 4 137 220
Montreal 1 6 0 2 103 242
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87
Edmonton 5 2 0 10 198 167
Winnipeg 4 3 0 8 239 147
Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175
B.C. 2 4 0 4 126 165
Thursday’s Game

Toronto 42, Ottawa 41

Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 19

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 50, Montreal 11

Saturday’s Game

Calgary 27, BC 18

Thursday, Aug. 8

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

