Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 4 3 0 8 176 168 Hamilton 3 4 0 6 181 147 Toronto 2 5 0 4 137 220 Montreal 1 6 0 2 103 242 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87 Edmonton 5 2 0 10 198 167 Winnipeg 4 3 0 8 239 147 Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175 B.C. 2 4 0 4 126 165 Thursday’s Game

Toronto 42, Ottawa 41

Edmonton 26, Saskatchewan 19

Friday’s Game

Hamilton 50, Montreal 11

Saturday’s Game

Calgary 27, BC 18

Thursday, Aug. 8

Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 10

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Montreal at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

