Canadian Football League

August 16, 2018 1:30 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 5 3 0 10 200 185
Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176
Toronto 2 5 0 4 137 220
Montreal 1 7 0 2 120 266
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87
Edmonton 5 3 0 10 221 198
Winnipeg 5 3 0 10 268 170
Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175
B.C. 3 4 0 6 157 188
Friday’s Game

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

BC at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

