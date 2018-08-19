Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|0
|12
|244
|206
|Hamilton
|3
|5
|0
|6
|204
|176
|Toronto
|3
|5
|0
|6
|161
|243
|Montreal
|1
|8
|0
|2
|142
|306
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|7
|1
|0
|14
|233
|127
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|0
|12
|261
|222
|Winnipeg
|5
|4
|0
|10
|289
|214
|Saskatchewan
|4
|4
|0
|8
|191
|202
|B.C.
|3
|5
|0
|6
|180
|212
|Friday’s Game
Ottawa 44, Winnipeg 21
Toronto 24, BC 23
Edmonton 40, Montreal 24
Saskatchewan 40, Calgary 27
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.
