Canadian Football League

August 19, 2018 10:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206
Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176
Toronto 3 5 0 6 161 243
Montreal 1 8 0 2 142 306
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 7 1 0 14 233 127
Edmonton 6 3 0 12 261 222
Winnipeg 5 4 0 10 289 214
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 191 202
B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212
Friday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Winnipeg 21

Saturday’s Game

Toronto 24, BC 23

Edmonton 40, Montreal 24

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan 40, Calgary 27

Thursday, Aug. 23

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

