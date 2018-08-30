Cardinals 5, Pirates 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Musgrove p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Kingham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|6
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisdom 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Weaver p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Gant p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|Munoz 3b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|1
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|120
|00x—5
|7
|1
a-struck out for Musgrove in the 7th. b-flied out for Martinez in the 7th. c-struck out for Kingham in the 8th.
E_Garcia (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, St. Louis 2. 2B_Bell (26), Molina (20). HR_Bader (10), off Musgrove; Gant (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Martinez 2 (77), DeJong (43), Bader (28), Gant (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 8 (Cervelli 2, Bell, Moran 2, Mercer, Dickerson 2); St. Louis 1 (Bader). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; St. Louis 2 for 5.
GIDP_Polanco.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Weaver, DeJong, Adams).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 5-8
|6
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|92
|3.80
|Kingham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.92
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.84
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, W, 6-5
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|6
|94
|3.34
|Hudson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.87
|Martinez, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.27
|Shreve
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.86
|Hicks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.10
|Weaver
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Martinez 3-0, Hicks 2-0. WP_Hicks.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:53. A_38,561 (45,538).
