Cardinals 6, Nationals 4

|Washington
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Crpnt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harper cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mrtinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|O’Neill rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 2b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dak.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Zmmrman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|2
|1
|1
|2
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shreve p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Washington
|000
|010
|030—4
|St. Louis
|030
|201
|00x—6
LOB_Washington 7, St. Louis 7. 2B_Rendon (29), J.Soto (17), Wieters (5), DeJong (16), Wong (13). HR_Harper (30), Wong (8), Gant (1). SF_Bader (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez L,7-9
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Gott
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Collins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|Gant W,5-4
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Shreve
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayers
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hudson H,4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks S,4-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Hicks (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:12. A_38,214 (45,538).
