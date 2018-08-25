Cardinals 7, Rockies 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Molina c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Martinez rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Neill lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.289
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Mikolas p
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.143
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Munoz rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|2
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Dahl lf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.309
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Story ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Desmond 1b-lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|McMahon 2b-1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Wolters c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|e-Iannetta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Senzatela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|b-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-LeMahieu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Totals
|40
|5
|15
|5
|4
|7
|St. Louis
|040
|030
|000—7
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|050
|000—5
|15
|1
a-singled for Rusin in the 5th. b-singled for Bettis in the 6th. c-reached on error for Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Oberg in the 8th. e-walked for Wolters in the 9th.
E_Wong (6), Desmond (5). LOB_St. Louis 6, Colorado 13. 2B_Martinez (23), O’Neill (3), Gyorko (16), Bader (13), McMahon (9). HR_O’Neill (5), off Senzatela; Mikolas (2), off Senzatela; Blackmon (23), off Mikolas; Arenado (31), off Mikolas. RBIs_O’Neill 2 (13), Gyorko (42), Wong (32), Mikolas 2 (5), Blackmon 2 (55), Arenado (89), Desmond (72), McMahon (18). SB_Wong (6). CS_Wong (4). SF_Wong. S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Mikolas); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Gonzalez 3, Story, LeMahieu). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 12.
FIDP_Story.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Molina, Martinez).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|4
|2-3
|12
|5
|4
|0
|3
|87
|2.94
|Shreve
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.97
|Martinez, W, 7-6
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.31
|Hicks, H, 19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.03
|Norris, S, 27-31
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.91
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 4-4
|4
|1-3
|10
|7
|7
|1
|4
|92
|5.24
|Rusin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6.75
|Bettis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.37
|Oberg
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.75
|Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.89
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Martinez 2-0, Rusin 2-1. WP_Norris. PB_Wolters (5).
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:31. A_43,578 (50,398).
