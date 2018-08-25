Cardinals 7, Rockies 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Molina c 5 1 1 0 0 0 .272 Martinez rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .306 Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Neill lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .289 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .262 Wong 2b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .245 Bader cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .279 Mikolas p 3 1 1 2 0 0 .143 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Munoz rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Totals 37 7 11 6 2 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .278 Dahl lf-rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .281 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .309 Gonzalez rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Story ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Desmond 1b-lf 5 1 0 1 0 1 .232 McMahon 2b-1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .245 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .162 e-Iannetta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .221 Senzatela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 a-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 b-Holliday ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-LeMahieu ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Totals 40 5 15 5 4 7

St. Louis 040 030 000—7 11 1 Colorado 000 050 000—5 15 1

a-singled for Rusin in the 5th. b-singled for Bettis in the 6th. c-reached on error for Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Oberg in the 8th. e-walked for Wolters in the 9th.

E_Wong (6), Desmond (5). LOB_St. Louis 6, Colorado 13. 2B_Martinez (23), O’Neill (3), Gyorko (16), Bader (13), McMahon (9). HR_O’Neill (5), off Senzatela; Mikolas (2), off Senzatela; Blackmon (23), off Mikolas; Arenado (31), off Mikolas. RBIs_O’Neill 2 (13), Gyorko (42), Wong (32), Mikolas 2 (5), Blackmon 2 (55), Arenado (89), Desmond (72), McMahon (18). SB_Wong (6). CS_Wong (4). SF_Wong. S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Mikolas); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Gonzalez 3, Story, LeMahieu). RISP_St. Louis 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 12.

Advertisement

FIDP_Story.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Molina, Martinez).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas 4 2-3 12 5 4 0 3 87 2.94 Shreve 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.97 Martinez, W, 7-6 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.31 Hicks, H, 19 1 1 0 0 2 1 25 3.03 Norris, S, 27-31 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.91 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 4-4 4 1-3 10 7 7 1 4 92 5.24 Rusin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 3 6.75 Bettis 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 5.37 Oberg 2 1 0 0 0 3 31 2.75 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.89

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-0, Martinez 2-0, Rusin 2-1. WP_Norris. PB_Wolters (5).

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:31. A_43,578 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.