Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 8, Royals 2

August 12, 2018 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277
Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .290
Martinez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Garcia rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Ozuna lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .272
DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .244
Gyorko 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Garcia 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .237
Bader cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .275
Wisdom 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500
Totals 38 8 12 8 1 10
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245
Perez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232
Duda 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .240
Herrera 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246
Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 9
St. Louis 001 000 313—8 12 1
Kansas City 101 000 000—2 5 0

E_Wisdom (1). LOB_St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Ozuna (13), Garcia (6), Perez (15). HR_DeJong (12), off Peralta. RBIs_Molina 2 (53), Martinez (69), Ozuna (62), DeJong 2 (35), Garcia (12), Wisdom (1), Duda (42), Herrera (16).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gyorko, Molina. GIDP_Martinez, Bonifacio.

Advertisement

DP_St. Louis 1 (Gyorko, Garcia, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Herrera, Duda).

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, W, 7-9 6 4 2 2 2 4 88 4.38
Mayers, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.43
Hicks, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.98
Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40
Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.85
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis 6 3 1 1 0 8 96 4.82
Hammel, L, 2-12, BS, 1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 13 6.15
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.18
McCarthy 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 27 3.73
Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 2 31 4.08

Hammel pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Hill 3-0, McCarthy 3-2. HBP_Junis 2 (DeJong,Molina), McCarthy (Bader), Peralta (Carpenter), Webb (Bonifacio).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:04. A_23,409 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington