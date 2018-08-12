Cardinals 8, Royals 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .277 Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .290 Martinez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .299 Garcia rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Ozuna lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .272 DeJong ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .244 Gyorko 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Garcia 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .237 Bader cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .275 Wisdom 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500 Totals 38 8 12 8 1 10

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Perez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .232 Duda 1b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .240 Herrera 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246 Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Butera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181 Totals 31 2 5 2 2 9

St. Louis 001 000 313—8 12 1 Kansas City 101 000 000—2 5 0

E_Wisdom (1). LOB_St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Ozuna (13), Garcia (6), Perez (15). HR_DeJong (12), off Peralta. RBIs_Molina 2 (53), Martinez (69), Ozuna (62), DeJong 2 (35), Garcia (12), Wisdom (1), Duda (42), Herrera (16).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Gyorko, Molina. GIDP_Martinez, Bonifacio.

Advertisement

DP_St. Louis 1 (Gyorko, Garcia, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Herrera, Duda).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross, W, 7-9 6 4 2 2 2 4 88 4.38 Mayers, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.43 Hicks, H, 17 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.98 Webb 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40 Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.85 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 6 3 1 1 0 8 96 4.82 Hammel, L, 2-12, BS, 1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 13 6.15 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.18 McCarthy 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 27 3.73 Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 2 31 4.08

Hammel pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Hill 3-0, McCarthy 3-2. HBP_Junis 2 (DeJong,Molina), McCarthy (Bader), Peralta (Carpenter), Webb (Bonifacio).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:04. A_23,409 (37,903).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.