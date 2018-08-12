Cardinals 8, Royals 2

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.290
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Garcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Gyorko 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Garcia 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Bader cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|1
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Herrera 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Butera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|313—8
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
E_Wisdom (1). LOB_St. Louis 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Ozuna (13), Garcia (6), Perez (15). HR_DeJong (12), off Peralta. RBIs_Molina 2 (53), Martinez (69), Ozuna (62), DeJong 2 (35), Garcia (12), Wisdom (1), Duda (42), Herrera (16).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Gyorko, Molina. GIDP_Martinez, Bonifacio.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Gyorko, Garcia, Wisdom); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Herrera, Duda).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, W, 7-9
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|88
|4.38
|Mayers, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.43
|Hicks, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.98
|Webb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|Norris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.85
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|96
|4.82
|Hammel, L, 2-12, BS, 1-1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6.15
|Hill
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.18
|McCarthy
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|3.73
|Peralta
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|31
|4.08
Hammel pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 1-0, Hill 3-0, McCarthy 3-2. HBP_Junis 2 (DeJong,Molina), McCarthy (Bader), Peralta (Carpenter), Webb (Bonifacio).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:04. A_23,409 (37,903).
