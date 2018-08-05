Listen Live Sports

Cardinals claim RHP Ross off waivers from Padres

August 5, 2018 2:33 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals claimed right-hander Tyson Ross off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Ross is 6-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 22 starts this season. He will join the team during its upcoming series in Miami.

The last-place Padres could have pulled Ross back from waivers when the Cardinals claimed him, or worked out a trade. But they opted to let him go to St. Louis, saving his salary for the remainder of the season.

“It’s good to see him have the opportunity to pitch in meaningful August and September baseball games,” San Diego manager Andy Green said. “I think the world of him.”

The Padres also lost right-hander Jordan Lyles on a waiver claim by Milwaukee.

“When you’ve invested into guys, you believe in guys,” Green said before San Diego’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs. “It’s tough watching them walking out that door and go to other places. But both of them are going to good opportunities.”

Ross broke into the majors in 2010 with Oakland. He had his best season with San Diego in 2014, making the All-Star team and going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA in 31 starts.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

