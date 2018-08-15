Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hit by pitch, leaves game

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter left the Cardinals’ game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals after being hit on the hand by a pitch from Matt Grace in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carpenter was replaced by Patrick Wisdom.

Before the injury, Carpenter extended his on-base streak to 33 games. He has 17 homers and 30 RBIs during the run.

