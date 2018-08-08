Listen Live Sports

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting their second child

August 8, 2018 11:13 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Underwood says her family is adding “another fish to our pond.”

The 35-year-old singer announced Wednesday on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are “absolutely over the moon.”

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa, Canada, and Nashville, Tennessee, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood’s next album, “Cry Pretty,” is due out Sept. 14. A tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17.

The seven-time Grammy winner will join Brad Paisley as co-host of the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14. It will be their 11th time together.

