Center David West retires after a 15-year NBA career

August 30, 2018 3:59 pm
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — David West, a key big man off the bench for the Golden State Warriors’ past two championship seasons, has retired.

West’s Twitter announcement Thursday — one day after his 38th birthday — wasn’t a surprise as he made it clear he would take some time after the team’s latest title run to contemplate calling it a career. He left the Spurs following the 2015-16 season for a chance to chase a championship with the Warriors, and wound up winning his first career title and then a second one this past June.

He averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists over a 15-year career with New Orleans, Indiana, San Antonio and the Warriors.

West said he is “grateful” and thanked everyone for the support while saying: “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA.”

