Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Champion Astros extend manager Hinch’s contract through 2022

August 30, 2018 5:59 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — That new contract A.J. Hinch got from the Houston Astros also came with a huge set of expectations.

“When I hired A.J., at the press conference, I said, ‘A.J.’s going to be our manager when we win the first World Series for Houston,'” general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday.

“I’m now telling you that A.J. is going to be the manager when we win the second and hopefully the third World Series for Houston,” he said.

The reigning champion Astros — and current AL West leaders — rewarded Hinch with a deal that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season. His contract had been set to expire after this year with a club option for 2019.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Astros stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman were among the players who attended the announcement at Minute Maid Park. The group sat toward the back of the room and Hinch made sure to thank them.

“I wouldn’t be here and I certainly wouldn’t be getting this opportunity if it wasn’t for you,” Hinch said. “This game is about players it will always be about players and to be your manager is by far the best job I’ve ever had in baseball.”

The 44-year-old Hinch guided Houston to its first crown last season. He took over in 2015 and has led the Astros to a regular-season record of 353-266 and two playoff appearances.

“To be the manager of the Houston Astros means the world to me and it has since the day Jeff and Jim hired me to be here,” Hinch said. “That goes to the business ops people, baseball ops people, the people behind the scenes, the clubhouse personnel, the training staff and ultimately the players I am fortunate enough to lead.”

“Who wouldn’t sign up to be the manager of the Houston Astros?” he said.

The Astros led the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Oakland going into Thursday night’s home game against the Angels.

        Trump’s planned pay freeze earns criticism from at least 1 House Republican

“I’m not going to let these two down,” Hinch said, referring to Luhnow and Astros owner Jim Crane.

The former major league catcher previously managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Luhnow says Hinch “is aligned with the vision of our front office, has made a great connection with our players, and has earned the respect of everyone in the clubhouse.”

Said Bregman: “He believes in his players and he trusts his players. Those are two things that are really the most important.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'