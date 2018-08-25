Champions Tour – Boeing Classic Scores

Saturday At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge Snoqualmie, Wash. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 7,217; Par 72 Second Round Kevin Sutherland 70-60—130 Ken Tanigawa 66-64—130 Scott McCarron 66-67—133 Scott Dunlap 68-66—134 Scott Parel 65-70—135 Tom Pernice Jr. 65-70—135 Kent Jones 65-70—135 Bernhard Langer 68-68—136 Larry Mize 68-68—136 Miguel Angel Jiménez 67-69—136 Tommy Tolles 70-67—137 Joe Durant 70-67—137 Stephen Ames 71-66—137 Jesper Parnevik 68-69—137 Jerry Kelly 68-69—137 Mike Grob 67-70—137 Billy Andrade 67-70—137 Michael Bradley 69-69—138 Bob Estes 67-71—138 Steve Pate 66-72—138 Dudley Hart 70-69—139 Glen Day 70-69—139 Kenny Perry 69-70—139 Jerry Smith 69-70—139 Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140 Mark Calcavecchia 71-69—140 Brian Henninger 72-68—140 Mark O’Meara 72-68—140 Gary Hallberg 73-67—140 Woody Austin 73-67—140 John Huston 68-72—140 Steve Flesch 70-71—141 Olin Browne 70-71—141 Lee Janzen 70-71—141 Willie Wood 70-71—141 David McKenzie 68-73—141 Gene Sauers 68-73—141 Fran Quinn 73-68—141 Kirk Triplett 71-71—142 Brian Mogg 72-70—142 Jeff Maggert 68-74—142 Colin Montgomerie 73-69—142 Fred Couples 71-72—143 Paul Goydos 71-72—143 Joey Sindelar 70-73—143 Steve Jones 73-70—143 Brad Bryant 69-74—143 Tommy Armour III 75-68—143 Todd Hamilton 71-73—144 John Inman 71-73—144 Esteban Toledo 71-73—144 Marco Dawson 70-74—144 Rocco Mediate 72-72—144 Bart Bryant 69-75—144 Dan Forsman 73-71—144 Scott Verplank 73-71—144 Carlos Franco 73-71—144 Darren Clarke 68-76—144 Jeff Sluman 75-69—144 Tim Petrovic 72-73—145 David Frost 70-75—145 Mark Brooks 74-71—145 Doug Garwood 74-71—145 Scott Simpson 75-70—145 Billy Mayfair 76-69—145 Paul Broadhurst 71-75—146 Tom Byrum 70-76—146 Guy Boros 75-71—146 Mike Goodes 73-74—147 Tom Werkmeister 76-72—148 Chris DiMarco 74-75—149 David Toms 74-75—149 Scott Hoch 73-77—150 Skip Kendall 75-76—151 Wes Short, Jr. 78-73—151 Steve Lowery 75-78—153 Tom Kite 78-77—155

