Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charges dismissed in UFC fighter Diaz domestic battery case

August 30, 2018 5:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charges have been dropped in Las Vegas against UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz in what police had called a domestic battery and strangulation incident.

Diaz’s lawyer, Ross Goodman, credited prosecutors on Thursday with dismissing the case ahead of a scheduled preliminary hearing of evidence.

Goodman called Diaz vindicated and said the allegations against him were false.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to messages about the case.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old Diaz was arrested in May after an altercation with a woman at a home a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip.

After a grand jury in July rejected felony and misdemeanor charges against Diaz, a prosecutor said he would provide to the judge a new voluntary statement from the woman who alleged she had been attacked.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'