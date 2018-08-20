Cheez-It becomes title sponsor of Cactus Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cactus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl.

The multiyear title sponsorship deal was announced Monday.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.

The Cactus Bowl temporarily moved to Chase Field in 2016 during renovations at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium, site of the game from 2006-15. It is expected to remain at Chase Field through at least 2019.

The bowl game between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams has been played in Arizona since 1989 with a variety of title sponsors, including Motel 6, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insight.com.

Kansas State beat UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 game.

