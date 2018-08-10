Listen Live Sports

Chelsea sends striker Batshuayi on loan to Valencia

August 10, 2018 1:51 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Valencia on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after Chelsea signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to compete with Alvaro Morata for a place in the starting line-up.

Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund but his spell was cut short in April due to ankle ligament damage.

