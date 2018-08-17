Chiefs-Falcons Stats

|Kansas City
|0
|10
|7
|11—28
|Atlanta
|7
|7
|0
|0—14
|First Quarter
Atl_Hooper 4 pass from Ryan (Marvin kick), 11:20.
KC_FG Butker 25, 13:28.
Atl_Ridley 7 pass from Schaub (Marvin kick), 5:00.
KC_Hill 69 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :17.
KC_Dieter 27 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 9:52.
KC_FG Butker 49, 10:40.
KC_Niemann 26 interception return (Pringle pass from McGloin), 9:40.
A_71,628.
___
|KC
|Atl
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|347
|288
|Rushes-yards
|26-76
|26-83
|Passing
|271
|205
|Punt Returns
|3-38
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|5-102
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-26
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-32-1
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|1-4
|Punts
|3-43.0
|3-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-84
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|32:03
|27:57
___
RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Williams 8-23, Mahomes 2-16, Dar.Williams 6-15, Hunt 7-15, Henne 1-9, McGloin 2-(minus 2). Atlanta, Coleman 5-35, I.Smith 13-34, Schaub 2-5, Ju.Crawford 3-5, M.Williams 2-4, Magee 1-0.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 8-12-1-138, Henne 8-10-0-85, McGloin 9-10-0-58. Atlanta, Ryan 5-7-0-90, Schaub 7-10-0-75, Benkert 3-8-1-30, Grayson 2-3-0-14.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 4-87, K.Williams 4-27, Amaro 3-19, Dieter 2-36, Kelce 2-27, Hunt 2-24, Dar.Williams 2-21, Ellis 2-17, Chesson 2-12, Pringle 1-9, Kemp 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 3-49, Hooper 2-33, Hall 2-27, Ortiz 2-19, Davis 2-13, Saubert 1-24, Gage 1-18, J.Graham 1-11, Hardy 1-7, Sanu 1-5, Magee 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
