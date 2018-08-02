Citi Open Results

|Thursday
|At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Women
|Second Round
Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.
|Doubles
|Women
|Quarterfinals
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.
MORE
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.