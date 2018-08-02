Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Citi Open Results

August 2, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Women
Second Round

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.

Doubles
Women
Quarterfinals

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.

MORE

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington