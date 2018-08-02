Citi Open Results

Thursday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Women Second Round

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.

Doubles Women Quarterfinals

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.

