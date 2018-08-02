Citi Open Results

|Thursday
|At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Second Round
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Steve Johnson (11), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Noah Rubin, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Third Round
Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Mischa Zverev (15), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.
Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13).
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.
Allie Kiick, United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Quarterfinals
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.
