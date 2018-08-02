Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Citi Open Results

August 2, 2018 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Second Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Steve Johnson (11), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Noah Rubin, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Third Round

Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Mischa Zverev (15), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Women
Second Round

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.

Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13).

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Allie Kiick, United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Doubles

Women

Quarterfinals

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington