Citi Open Results

|Thursday
|At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Second Round
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Steve Johnson (11), United States, 6-4, 7-5.
Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Noah Rubin, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Frances Tiafoe (13), United States, 6-0, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Mischa Zverev (15), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-3, 6-2.
Denis Kudla, United States, def. Lucas Pouille (6), France, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).
Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Chung Hyeon (8), North Korea, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.
Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13).
Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.
Allie Kiick, United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Magda Linette, Poland, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.
Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Oilver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.
Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (1), China, 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.
Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.
