Citi Open Results

August 3, 2018 1:39 am
 
Thursday
At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Second Round

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Steve Johnson (11), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Noah Rubin, United States, def. John Isner (2), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Third Round

David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Frances Tiafoe (13), United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Mischa Zverev (15), Germany, 6-3, 7-5.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Andrey Rublev (16), Russia, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Lucas Pouille (6), France, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5).

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Chung Hyeon (8), North Korea, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Women
Second Round

Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, walkover.

Donna Vekic (7), Croatia, def. Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (13).

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-4, 6-4.

Allie Kiick, United States, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles
Men
First Round

Alexander and Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Oilver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women
Quarterfinals

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Chan Hao-ching, Taiwan, and Yang Zhaoxuan (1), China, 7-5, 4-6, 10-3.

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, def. Louisa Chirico and Allie Kiick, United States, walkover.

